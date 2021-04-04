Susquehanna Reiterates Sell Rating for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

OLED stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.43. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $117.88 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 8.5% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

