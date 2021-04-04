Susquehanna Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

