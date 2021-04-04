Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

