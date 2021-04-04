Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

NYSE:SLF opened at $51.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.433 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

