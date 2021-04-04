Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $939.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 199,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

