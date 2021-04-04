Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Cap of $159.52 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $159.52 million and $16.72 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.05 or 0.00694501 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027812 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 865,750,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

