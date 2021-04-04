STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report sales of $6.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.56 million. STRATA Skin Sciences also reported sales of $6.73 million during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $31.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $33.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.89 million, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

