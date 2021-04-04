Storj (STORJ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $242.66 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Storj has a market capitalization of $748.76 million and approximately $242.66 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00005021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.00 or 0.00695576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027952 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,469,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

