Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.11 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $137.21 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.42 and a 200-day moving average of $206.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.54.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $1,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,585.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,500. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

