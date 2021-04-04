Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NWL stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

