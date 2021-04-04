Stifel Financial Corp Buys 88,590 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 156.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,590 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

ORCC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

