Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -288.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.61. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bill.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 98,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

