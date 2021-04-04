Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1,134.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,525 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of STL opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

