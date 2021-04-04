Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report $247.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.60 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $259.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $989.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 715,194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

