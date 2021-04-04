Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PUGOY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of PUGOY stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.