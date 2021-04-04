STASIS EURO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $103,016.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $56.25 million and approximately $103,016.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.84 or 0.00696454 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00027999 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.