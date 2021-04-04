Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -323.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PING. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,490 shares of company stock worth $5,779,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

