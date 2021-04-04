Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inovalon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Inovalon stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 741.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,309 in the last three months. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

