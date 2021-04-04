Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 96,627 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,627 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $90,488.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 292,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.