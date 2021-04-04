Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,189,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,827 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.90.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

