Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 159,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after buying an additional 154,491 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,864,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $234.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.93. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $243.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

