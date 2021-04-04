Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 9,203 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 214.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ryanair by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 179,827 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $23,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $101.23.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

