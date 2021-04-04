Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 33,147 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.18% of Community Health Systems worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

Shares of CYH opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

