Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPMYY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Investec upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

