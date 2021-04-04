Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00052985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00292036 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030160 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

