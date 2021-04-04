Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.56 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00052628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.00691736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027854 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

