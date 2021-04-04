Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives $6.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DALXF shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,911. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

