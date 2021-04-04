Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.72. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $77,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

