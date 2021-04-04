Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

