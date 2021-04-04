Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.32.

Shares of SHC opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

