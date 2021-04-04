SoMee.Social Hits One Day Volume of $60,405.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $60,405.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00051938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00677439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00069683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027337 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,677,895 coins. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

