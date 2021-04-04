SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $659,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after buying an additional 636,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,281,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,488. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.