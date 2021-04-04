SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.09 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

