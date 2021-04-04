SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 73,066 VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

