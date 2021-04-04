SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,467 Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,102. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

