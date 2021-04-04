SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.56.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock opened at $220.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.59. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.80 and a fifty-two week high of $223.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

