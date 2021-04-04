SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.