SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 62,710 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.