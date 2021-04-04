SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

