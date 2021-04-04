SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,179,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,663,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $298.16 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $134.49 and a twelve month high of $300.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.66.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

