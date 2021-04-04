Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

TSE SKE opened at C$3.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Skeena Resources has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.26. The firm has a market cap of C$739.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.