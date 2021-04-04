Simple Software Solutions Hits Market Cap of $303,418.45 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $303,418.45 and approximately $548.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004900 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,724,656 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.