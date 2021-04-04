Short Interest in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Decreases By 14.6%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.38.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $331.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.57. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $86.69 and a 52 week high of $339.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.