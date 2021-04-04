Short Interest in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Decreases By 14.6%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.38.
Shares of URI opened at $331.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.57. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $86.69 and a 52 week high of $339.72.
In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
