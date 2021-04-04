Short Interest in Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Expands By 35.0%

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,461,600 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 1,082,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 332.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Securitas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SCTBF stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Securitas has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

