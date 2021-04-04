Short Interest in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Rises By 36.8%

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 327,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,260,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $417.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PROF. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

