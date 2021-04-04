Short Interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Grows By 31.8%

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

SNR opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.10 million, a P/E ratio of -58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

