Short Interest in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Decreases By 15.0%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPI opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.