Short Interest in Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Decreases By 15.9%

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 586,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS:INTEQ opened at $0.39 on Friday. Intelsat has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.74). As a group, analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

