Short Interest in Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Grows By 32.3%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FDVRF opened at $19.09 on Friday. Facedrive has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive, a ridesharing platform; and TraceSCAN, a COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

