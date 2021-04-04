Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Decreases By 16.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,016,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETO opened at $26.47 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.